Three street sections in Debrecen are being made one-way

At the initiative of residents – in order to increase traffic safety – a new traffic order will be introduced in Komlóssy Street from 16:00 on October 7, 2022, and in Mikszáth Kálmán Street and Poroszlay Street from 18:00 on October 7, 2022.

Komlóssy utca will be one-way from Csanak József utca in the direction of Egyetem súgarút, except for the last 50 meters, where two-way traffic will remain unchanged.

Mikszáth Kálmán utca Bolyai utca – Mikszáth Kálmán utca 4-6 s. in the section between Bolyai utca, there will be a one-way traffic order.

The section of Poroszlay út between Bolyai utca and Nagy Lajos király tér will be one-way from the direction of Nagy Lajos király tér.

In addition, a parking ban will come into effect on Poroszlay út and Mikszáth Kálmán utca – taking current parking habits into account.

The municipality of Debrecen asks those who drive there not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the posted road signs.

debreceninap.hu