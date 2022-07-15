The downtown garden cinema in Debrecen also shows films in English

For HUF 1,000, you can go to the cinema inside the Modem until the second half of August. Comfortable couches, armchairs and chairs, and well-known film classics await movie lovers from 9 p.m.

The first film was already screened on June 16 (Grease), but the following films can still be seen during the summer.

July 15 – Pulp Fiction (In English)

July 29 – Back to the Future (In Hungarian)

August 12- Fight Club (In English)

August 16 – Jurassic Park (In Hungarian)

August 17 – Mamma Mia (In Hungarian)

Even in the event of rain, the films will not be missed, in which case the Modem multimedia room offers shelter at Hunyadi János u. 1-3. under.

debreceninap.hu