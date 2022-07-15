Award of the 2022 Ieke van den Burg Prize for research on systemic risk

Following a highly competitive selection process involving peer reviews conducted by members of the Advisory Scientific Committee (ASC), the 2022 Ieke van den Burg Prize for research on systemic risk has been awarded to two papers:

“In safe hands: the financial and real impact of investor composition over the credit cycle” by Antonio Coppola;

“Payout restrictions and bank risk-shifting” by Thomas Krön.

The ASC also decided to acknowledge the commendable quality of two additional papers, which were runners-up for the prize:

“Corrective regulation with imperfect instruments” by Eduardo Dávila and Ansgar Walther; “The demand for long-term mortgage contracts and the role of collateral” by Lu Liu.



Some of the papers shortlisted will be published as part of the ESRB Working Paper Series.

