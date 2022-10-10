A world-class workshop was handed over in Debrecen

A top-class dual training workshop was held at the NI Hungary site in Debrecen, in which the training of the 12 electronics-technical students participating in the first year was also started. The investment was financed by HUF 100 million from its own resources, it was published on NI’s social page.

At the presentation, deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa emphasized that the continuous supply of professionals is of paramount importance from the point of view of the development of the city’s economy, therefore it is crucial to encourage talented young people studying in Debrecen to stay.

At NI Hungary Kft.’s location in Debrecen, the students of the vocational training center will learn their trade, according to the post of the Debrecen Municipality.

 

debreceninap.hu

