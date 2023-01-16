The Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen has been transformed

The Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen awaits students with continuously expanding professional knowledge, a practice-oriented and extensive training portfolio, and a new master’s degree. Applicants interested in helping professions can access the faculty’s courses in Nyíregyháza and Szolnok in addition to Debrecen.

A few months ago, the Faculty of Health Sciences was created by the integration of the former Faculty of Public Health into the Faculty of Health, which offers a wide range of training opportunities to those interested in health and social science courses.

Practical training is highly emphasized in all specializations at the Faculty of Health Sciences, since in addition to acquiring theoretical knowledge, as a nurse, ambulance officer, physiotherapist, midwife, or guardian, it is essential to get to know the profession directly, gain personal experience, develop an independent way of thinking and the resulting problem-solving.

A new feature in the training portfolio is that in the current general admission procedure, the faculty announces the social work basic course for the first time at the Szolnok training site, and the vocational nurse master’s program appears in the educational offer.

unideb.hu