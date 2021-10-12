A unique mobile phone application made by the University of Debrecen

A unique mobile phone application was created with the participation of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the University of Debrecen. An application called INCOXIL helps people with incontinence and urinary incontinence to make the most accurate diagnosis and choose the therapy.

The urogynecology working group of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the University of Debrecen, which deals with pelvic medicine and restorative surgery, participated in the creation of the application. Specialists have performed hundreds of surgeries on women with urinary incontinence in recent years, introduced new types of surgery, and also contributed to product developments.

– The research team, in collaboration with the clinic and industry partners, has also excelled in the field of innovation. They have already developed a dietary supplement to promote postpartum regeneration, a vaginal moisturizing gel, and now they have been involved in the creation of the application, said Zoárd Krasznai, director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UD KK, at a press conference presenting the INCOXIL app on Friday.

Involuntary urination is called incontinence. The extremely disturbing problem, which significantly impairs the quality of life, is very common, according to some statistics, 25-40% of adult women have or have had such complaints. However, a significant proportion of patients do not consult a specialist.

– We know of a very small proportion of incontinent patients, very few ask for help, so few get care. There is a large “silent crowd” to whom we need to help. That is why we created this application, which women with incontinence can use at home, in their own usual environment, so it is easy to communicate and collect data on this delicate, intimate topic – said Bence Kozma, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Debrecen. Head of the urogynecological profile of the clinic.

The mobile phone application provides an opportunity for self-testing, and if the patient visits his / her GP with his / her results and data, he / she helps the professionals to establish an accurate diagnosis of the disease and to determine the therapeutic options.

– Examination of urinary incontinence includes a number of elements that are uncomfortable, uncomfortable for patients, and possibly invasive. By using the application, such an investigation can be avoided – pointed out Péter Takács, scientific director of the development company, honorary professor of the University of Debrecen, professor of the Medical University of Eastern Virginia.

Attila Majoros, co-president of the Hungarian Society of Continence and Urogynecology, emphasized at the briefing that it is a huge opportunity for GPs to have an application to help diagnose urinary incontinence so that even more patients can receive therapeutic treatment in the future. INCOXIL is currently available for download on iPhones, but will soon be available on the Android platform.

The application is administered by UD KK Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, and with the participation of experts from the Hungarian Society of Continence and Urogynecology (MAKUT) prepared by Fempharma Kft.

hirek.unideb.hu