A man was furious and vandalized in Debrecen

A report of a raging man was received by police at dawn on July 8, 2021. Following the signal, the officers immediately went to the scene and apprehended the alleged perpetrator. As it turned out, a few minutes earlier in Debrecen, on Móricz Zsigmond Boulevard, the man had overturned a scooter, broke the mark on one car, and broken into another, from which he stole a file.

Police brought the resident of Nádudvar to the police station, where he was interrogated for a well-founded suspicion of theft and vandalism. He confessed.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu