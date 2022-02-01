After a Few Snowy Days Mild Spring Weather to Come

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on After a Few Snowy Days Mild Spring Weather to Come

In the next 36-48 hours it is expected to snow several times, and in some places it will rain.

 

However, from the second half of the week, the weather is becoming warmer. By the weekend the maximum can reach 10 degrees. But the hottest days can be on Tuesdays and Wednesdays next week, with temperature around 15 degrees in most parts of the country. In the west and southwest, 16 degrees, and not even 17 degrees can be ruled out. Unfortunately, in the next 7 days, the wind will also be our guest, you can often prepare for strong, stormy winds.

metkep.hu
pixabay

