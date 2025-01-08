Debrecen man threatens to kill ex-partner

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges of harassment against a man who persistently stalked his ex-partner, harassed her with emails, and later threatened to kill her.

According to the indictment, the defendant and the victim were in a domestic partnership, which the woman ended on March 27, 2023.

Following the breakup, the defendant began stalking the victim daily, showing up at her home and workplace in attempts to reconcile. Additionally, he sent her at least 2-3 emails per day, despite the victim clearly stating she did not want to restore their relationship.

In August 2023, after being rejected repeatedly, the man met the victim on two separate occasions and threatened to buy a gun and shoot her. He also sent an email reiterating his death threats.

These threats caused the victim significant fear, prompting her to file a complaint against the defendant.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged the defendant with harassment and aggravated harassment against his ex-partner. In the indictment, which seeks a criminal judgment without a trial, the prosecutor’s office has recommended a suspended prison sentence based on the case files.