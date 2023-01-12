The road broke under a car in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi Éva

The road broke under a car in downtown Debrecen, the car almost disappeared in the pit – the press officer of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters informed MTI on Thursday.

Péter Balogh said: the employees of the waterworks were trying to prevent a water leak when the asphalt cracked under an arriving car. The driver managed to climb out, the car was extricated. According to the rescuers, no one was injured.

 

Photos: Due to a broken pipe, the road surface broke in Rakovszky Dániel Street in Debrecen on January 12, 2023. MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi

