Newly appointed professors join the University of Debrecen

The teaching staff at the University of Debrecen has been expanded with newly appointed professors. The institution now welcomes its new professors representing the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, the Faculty of Engineering, and the Biodiversity, Water Management and Climate Change Competence Centre.

The appointments were made based on the recommendation of Balázs Hankó, Minister responsible for culture and innovation, and formally approved by Tamás Sulyok, President of the Republic.

The list of university professors appointed as of February 1, 2025 — including five new professors from the University of Debrecen — was published in the February 2 edition of the Hungarian Gazette.

New Professors at the University of Debrecen:

Judit Julianna Gálné Remenyik (Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management)

Ferenc Lajos Juhász (Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management)

József Prokisch (Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management)

Domicián Máté (Faculty of Engineering)

Szabolcs László Lengyel (Biodiversity, Water Management and Climate Change Competence Centre)

(unideb.hu)