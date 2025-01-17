Chinese ambassador visited the University of Debrecen to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Hungary, Gong Tao, visited the University of Debrecen to learn about its expanding network of international industrial and higher education partners, research and development projects, talent development initiatives, and cultural activities. During his visit, he also toured two research laboratories of the Faculty of Science and Technology.

This was Ambassador Gong Tao’s second visit to the University of Debrecen in his capacity as China’s ambassador to Hungary. He praised the achievements since his first visit in November 2023.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the institution for training approximately 300 Chinese students and for the outstanding cultural and academic activities of the Confucius Institute. Congratulations on earning the title of the most beautiful university last year; the illuminated Main Building is truly stunning! Your university plays an increasingly significant role in bilateral cooperation, which gained tremendous momentum last year,” the ambassador remarked.

During discussions with Rector Zoltán Szilvássy, Coordination and Strategic Director Okszána Kiszil, Faculty of Science and Technology Dean Ferenc Kun, and leaders of the Confucius Institute, they reviewed research collaborations launched with Chinese universities such as Tsinghua University and Wuhan University, as well as educational and research projects initiated with Chinese industrial partners.

“We achieved a significant milestone last year as the only university from Central Europe to become a full member of the University Network for Research Collaboration, a partner university network under the Belt and Road Initiative. This is a landmark achievement for both our network of relationships and our cultural diversity,” emphasized Rector Zoltán Szilvássy.

Gong Tao pledged the embassy’s and delegation members’ support for the university’s further talent development, research, and academic activities, as well as for the Confucius Institute’s efforts to widely promote Chinese language and culture.

Following the discussions, the delegation, comprising diplomats and industrial partners, concluded their visit to the University of Debrecen by touring two research laboratories of the Faculty of Science and Technology.

