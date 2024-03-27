Detergent was added to this brand of mineral water

The quality control laboratory of Szentkirályi indicated that a small amount of cleaning agent was added to the 1.5-liter non-carbonated Szentkirályi product during bottling. Therefore, Szentkirályi Hungary is asking consumers who, last Friday, March 22, in any Auchan store, bought a 1.5-liter non-carbonated (with a pink cap, and the expiration date of which can be seen on the neck of the bottle is 21.03.2025) to not consume it, but take it back to the store where they bought it.

In its statement on Tuesday, Szentkirályi warns that there may be a health risk from consuming the product in large quantities, however, the contamination can be recognized already after opening, because the water has an unpleasant smell and does not taste like the usual Szentkirályi water.

With the help of the product path tracking system, Szentkirályi recalled the vast majority of the affected products from warehouses and stores at the time. Still, unfortunately, some consumers in Auchan stores had already bought the products before they could be removed from the shelves.

Szentkirályi asks customers to return the product to the store (block is not required) where they bought it, or to call Szentkirályi’s customer line at 06-80-200-329. The company reimburses the price of products of inadequate quality or replaces them.

Szentkirályi apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience. Szentkirályi products with a different warranty period or purchased in other stores can still be safely consumed.

The mineral water production company emphasized that the production of safe food is of primary importance to Szentkirályi Hungary, which is why it took measures to recall the affected product and inform consumers. All Szentkirályi products currently on the shelves are safe to consume, they added.

(MTI)