MÁV: it is worth planning your trip in time during the Easter long weekend

It is worth planning the Easter trip – the railway company announced on Wednesday when reporting on the transport changes to MTI. They indicated that, if necessary, InterCity trains would be reinforced with more cars.

According to the announcement of MÁV Zrt., on Friday, March 28, according to the Saturday schedule, on March 29

on the 30th and 31st according to the holiday schedule and on April 1, the trains run according to the Sunday schedule, and from the 2nd of April, the trains run according to the usual working day schedule.

The school spring break does not affect the traffic of passenger trains, they added.

It was also announced that on busy days in terms of passenger traffic, the trains of the more used morning and afternoon InterCity trains run with more cars than usual.

Volánbusz buses depart according to the timetable valid on Good Friday, a holiday on Saturday, a holiday on 3 Easter Sundays, and on Easter Monday, the holiday preceding the first school holiday of the week. On Tuesday, April 2, the traffic schedule for the first school holiday of the week will be in effect.

According to the announcement, HÉV traffic will change on Good Friday and Easter Monday, and the timetable valid on public holidays will be in effect on all lines.