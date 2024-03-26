Needy families in Debrecen receive an Easter food donation from the municipality

On the occasion of Easter, the Debrecen Charitable Board put together non-perishable food packages for needy families in Debrecen, which were supplemented with 5,040 egg donations offered by Földesi Rákóczi Mezőgazdasági Kft.

For the handing over of a part of the donations in the framework of a press event – attended by László Papp, mayor of Debrecen, Diána Széles, deputy mayor of Debrecen, co-chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Board, András Törő, chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Board and István Szőllősi, representative of Földesi Rákóczi Mezőgazdasági Kft. – took place on March 25, 2024.

As Mayor László Papp said, it has become a tradition to take care of needy families before the major holidays of the year, in terms of preparing for the holiday – they can receive a gift package through the cooperation of the Debrecen Charity Board. The municipality of Debrecen itself supports the board’s activities, using which they can put together donation packages for families. There are also many businesses operating in Debrecen and its region, as well as private providers who help ensure that the Debrecen Charitable Board can take care of families in difficult situations and help them prepare for the holiday. On behalf of the city, the mayor thanked the donors for their help, in this case, that of Földesi Rákóczi Mezőgazdasági Kft., which offered 5,040 eggs – since Easter is unimaginable without eggs. On the other hand, the Debrecen Charitable Board distributed a total of 1,500 non-perishable food packages – which contain rice, sugar, flour, salt, oil, and dry pasta – before the holiday. Employees and volunteers of the board’s member organizations continuously deliver these packages to the families in Debrecen who need help in this form before the holiday. László Papp thanked the work of these employees and volunteers, as well as the support given to this activity by the employees of the DMJV Family and Child Welfare Center, and wished everyone a blessed Easter.

Joining this last thought, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles, co-chairman of the Debrecen Charity Board, emphasized that Debrecen could not be a caring city if there were not so many partners who support this work. The purpose of the charitable body is not to provide one-time help but to always help. She also thanked the staff of the Family and Child Welfare Center of DMJV that, together with the board, carry out the assistance work at such a high standard that the people of Debrecen can feel its impact. This help now appears in the form of durable food, and these packages will certainly go to the right place, to families for whom the holiday can be experienced better and more beautifully thanks to this help.

András Törő, the president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, drew attention to the fact that the board traditionally tries to make them more beautiful before major holidays, to help everyone celebrate in a more dignified, deeper and better way. The Easter holiday is preceded by a period of preparation for fasting in Christian culture, and one of the very important aspects of this fasting is the good deed, the intention to help, and the willingness to turn to the other person. – In this process, it is important to notice the Creator, to notice ourselves, and it is also very important to notice the other person – said András Törő, adding that he believes that these packages not only have a tangible value but also a symbolic message. They show how we can turn towards the other. After all, these packages are mostly donations, thanks to the help of the city, and joint voluntary work. In these donations, there is the love of all those who contributed in some way to their compilation. They don’t know exactly who they are preparing these packages for, or exactly where they will go, but what they do, they do it with a really good heart. András Törő wished that, in preparation for the Easter holiday – which for us is a symbol of resurrection, moving forward, starting over, and new life – these offerings should convey the message that: yes, we can help each other. We don’t always have to expect help from factors beyond our control or from above, but sometimes we too have to find how we can help our fellow human beings, we have to recognize where we can usefully get involved in another person’s life – even in a way that the other person does not directly will also perceive it. When we give something of ourselves, we do not lose, but we also gain. – On the Easter holiday, we all present ourselves to those around us by our loving and active approach – said András Törő.

In this year’s budget, the municipality of Debrecen allocated a total of HUF 15 million to support the charitable activities of the Debrecen Charity Board.

(debrecen.hu)