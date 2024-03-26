Two managers of Nyírerdő Zrt. received ministerial awards

Hungarian professionals whose professional work is closely related to the World Day’s “Forests and Innovation – New Solutions for a Better World” received a ministerial award from Péter Zambo, the state secretary responsible for forests and land affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, at the conference organized on the occasion of the International Day of Forests.

According to the company’s information, Imre Bíró, director of Nyírerdő Zrt.’s Baktalórántháza Forestry Department, received the Pro Silva Hungariae Award in recognition of his high-quality activities in the field of active coordination of nature conservation and forest management, European promotion of acacia cultivation and processing in Nyír, and environmentally conscious education.

György Nagy, the district head forester of Hajdúhadháza Forestry, received a certificate of recognition from the minister for his exemplary work and professional dedication over three decades. Under his leadership, in the 2010s, in the borders of Polgár, Újszentmargita and Hajdúnánás, more than 100 hectares of forests were planted, as well as the repetition of unsuccessful forest renewals in the newly taken over state lands – Nyírerdő Zrt informed our portal.

(Debreceni Nap)