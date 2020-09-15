5 Die, Registered Infections Up By 844 in Hungary

Five Covid-19 patients, all elderly with underlying illnesses, died over the past day, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 844 to 13,153, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 642, and 4,117 people have made a recovery. There are 8,394 active infections and 287 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 16 on ventilators. Altogether 26,668 people are in official home quarantine and 549,211 tests have been carried out. The site warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. The government closed borders to foreigners from Sept 1, with certain exceptions, re-introducing border protection measures in force during the first wave of the epidemic. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (5,640), followed by Pest County (1,852) and the counties of Fejér (748), Komárom-Esztergom (469), Hajdú-Bihar (491) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (442). Békés County has the fewest infections (85).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay