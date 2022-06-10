Magyar Telekom to Test Four-Day Work Week

Magyar Telekom on Thursday announced the launch of a pilot project to test the feasibility of a four-day work week.

 

Magyar Telekom will test the four-day work week among four groups of back office and front office staff from July to October to collect information. Participants’ base salaries will remain unchanged. MTel will also conduct a nationwide representative survey to collect employers’ and employees thoughts on the issue of the four-day work week. The survey can be filled in by anybody, but MTel will target business executives and HR professionals.

 

 

