Russia Starts Manufacturing Nuclear Reactor Vessels for Paks

While earthworks are underway for the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant in central Hungary, the manufacturing of reactor vessels for the facility has started in Russia, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Saturday.

Reactor vessels are essentially the heart of the plant, where controlled chain reaction takes place generating energy, he said on Facebook. “As the nuclear authority has issued all permits and the Hungarian experts have carried out all the required examinations, all conditions are in place for manufacturing the 330-tonne, over-11-metre-high reactor vessels. The first phase of the technology is forging,” he said.

