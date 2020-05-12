Hungary Countryside Shows Signs of Normalcy as Restrictions Ease

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Countryside Shows Signs of Normalcy as Restrictions Ease

Life outside Budapest picked up considerably over the weekend as the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions drew many to tourist spots and restaurant terraces filled up as much as physical distancing rules allowed.

Families with small children took to the reopened playgrounds, parks, sports grounds and zoos in many of the major cities, while young people mainly gathered in downtown areas. Most cities have reported satisfactory compliance with safety regulations on the public’s part, with the majority of residents wearing face masks and keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from each other. Some cities and towns, however, are remaining cautious with their lifting of restrictions. Kaposvár, in south-western Hungary, has chosen to wait another week before deciding on reopening playgrounds and Bátonyterenye is holding off on reopening its sports arena, swimming complex and arts centre.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

