Temperatures to drop by 10 Celsius degrees

Temperatures are expected to drop by 10 Celsius degrees this week – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be windy and cloudy and rain is also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 10-16 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 24-31 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will also be cloudy and rainy. At night, the temperatures will be around 11-17 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 18-20 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is expected to be rainy and windy. The lowest temperatures will be between 3-8 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 12-23 Celsius degrees.

Rainy and cloudy weather continues on Thursday. At night, there will be 4-11 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 12-20 Celsius degrees are expected.

No precipitation is expected on Friday. The lowest temperatures will be around 3-10 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 17-24 Celsius degrees.

Saturday is to be rainy. At night, the temperatures will be around 7-14 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 17-24 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunday will also be rainy. The lowest temperatures will be between 7-12 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 18-23 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu