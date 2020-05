According to MTI, MOL Nyrt is about to rise fuel prices on Wednesday, 13 May 2020.

The consumer price of diesel fuel is to be risen by 4 Forints per liter and the price of petrol by 8 Forints per liter.

From this Wednesday, the consumer price of diesel fuel will be 327-330 Forints per liter, while the consumer price of petrol will be 310-312 Forints per liter.

Source: debreceninap.hu