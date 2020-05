Debrecen police is looking for an unknown man who stole a wallet at the Víztorony Utca market.

According to the available information, an unknown man stole a wallet at the Víztorony Utca market around 5 pm on 11 March 2020.

Security cameras have managed to record the perpetrator.

Debrecen police ask if anyone has valuable information on the identity and the whereabouts of the perpetrator, please call 52/457-040, 06-80-555-111, 112 or 107.

Source: debreceninap.hu