The child psychiatry building of the Clinical Center in Debrecen has been renovated

The modernization of the child psychiatry building of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center on Bartók Béla út., where the outpatient departments of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry operate, and where the Clinical Psychology Center is located, has been completed. The institution, which was modernized with approximately HUF 900 million in tender support, was ceremonially handed over on Monday.

The infrastructural developments of the University of Debrecen have reached another milestone. The current modernization faithfully reflects the view that, in addition to healing the body, healing the soul and mental health are increasingly important. This prominent project responds to the ever-increasing social needs and seeks to strengthen the domestic child and youth psychiatric care system in all its aspects

– highlighted György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, at the handover ceremony of the renovated child psychiatry building of the Clinical Center on Monday.

The drug clinic, the addiction clinic, the 10-bed day sanatorium, the Autism Clinic and child psychiatry clinics were established in the renovated building on Béla Bartók Street.

In the spirit of the development of inpatient care, two high-security wards were created, and the building housed the Center for Clinical Psychology, which is unique in Hungary.

The medical community focuses primarily on changes in the organs and has difficulty understanding the specific logic of psychiatry. Here psychiatrists and psychologists can work side by side, in cooperation, so they can perform their activities even more effectively to the satisfaction of the population

– said Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen.

Zoltán Szabó, vice chancellor and president of the Clinical Center, emphasized: that in the recently completed integration process, in relation to child psychiatry, the provision of efficient patient care based on uniform management and professional guidelines, based on strict professional protocol, was defined as a priority goal.

Structural and technological renewal in accordance with European standards is essential for high-level, high-quality healing work, so in addition to the continuous development of the professional care system, the management of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center also places special emphasis on infrastructural modernization. In addition to the creation of modern infrastructural conditions, the equipment park has also been enriched with many elements: effective child and youth psychiatric care is supported by newly acquired psychodiagnostic and developmental tools that can be used during treatment and care work, and the work of professionals is supported by new IT solutions

– explained Deputy Rector Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center.

About 18,000 outpatients and 600 inpatients are treated annually at the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

The city’s important strategic sectors, such as healthcare, are constantly developing. The University of Debrecen is a very important and strong ally of ours, thanks to which the health care in Debrecen works stably and well

– added László Papp, mayor of Debrecen.

The approximately HUF 900 million investment in the Széchenyi 2020 program was realized with the non-reimbursable support of the European Regional Development Fund as part of the project entitled Development of the Infrastructure Conditions of the Child and Youth Psychiatric, addiction and Mental Health Care System.

Debrecen’s modernization is part of national development, perhaps its most beautiful element, one could say its jewel. Today, the health sector is facing many challenges in the field of child and youth psychiatry. The trends intensified during the coronavirus epidemic, children experienced the feeling of loneliness, which has to be dealt with, not to mention addiction, which is a big challenge in itself. What the University of Debrecen and the city of Debrecen are doing in the field of children’s health should definitely be supported and exemplary

– emphasized Péter Takács, the state secretary responsible for health.

In cooperation with the General Directorate of the National Hospital and its consortium partners, the infrastructure of the child psychiatric care system was improved at thirteen sites in the country with a total of HUF 8.7 billion.

