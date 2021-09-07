The academic year at the University of Debrecen begins with a Stadium Show

This year, the University of Debrecen will start the school year with a unique and exclusive school year opening show. Offering a varied and unforgettable experience, yoUDay will be held on September 15 at the Nagyerdei Stadium. Tickets are now available.

Despite the huge interest, due to the coronavirus epidemic, it was not possible to hold the special opening show of the University of Debrecen in 2020. This year, however, you will have yoUDay with proper precautions and adherence to epidemiological rules. This is the fifth time that university students, university citizens and those interested can watch the show, which is rich in experiences and includes several Hungarian light music stars, at the Nagyerdei Stadium.

Wolf Kati, Évi Sári and Jennifer Szirota will perform at the nationally unique school year opening Stadium Show, accompanied by Tank Trap, Republic and Abrakazabra. Máté Gudics, the frontman of the band Gamblers, will sing Eye of the tiger. The dancers cannot be missed now either, the audience can also see the productions of the dancers of the Feeling Dance and Cheerleading Association, the R&B Dance Hip Hop Dance School and the Pirouette Dance Studio. The role of the speaker this year will be played by the popular rap duo, Animal Cannibals.

Once again, the sight will be special, provided by LED walls and pyrotechnic devices. Interestingly, the size of the stage will change, which will be much larger than before, and the catwalk leading to the audience will be wider.

After about an hour and a half, the laser show opens with one of this year’s yoUDay novelties, a nearly one-hour stadium disco featuring well-known DJs. Also unusually, the winners of UDream, the online talent search competition of the University of Debrecen, will be able to perform live to the audience.

The Nagyerdei Stadium opens at half-past seven and the show starts at half-past eight. Admission is now available, and non-university citizens will also have discounted tickets. YoUDay can only be visited with a security certificate.

For more information, you might want to follow the 5th yoUDay Facebook page in the coming days.

