Accident on Tram Line 2

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Today there was an accident at Csemete Street, which also affects tram line 2, DKV reported.

 

During the site investigation, the trams on tram line 2 run in three sections:

Section 1: Nagyállomás – Kálvin Square – Nagyállomás

Section 2: Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street) – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János street)

Section 3: Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Doberdó Street – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School

The tickets validated at the beginning of the trip can also be used after the transfers, but it must be validated on all vehicles.

