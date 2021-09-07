An off-duty police officer arrested a drunk motorcyclist in Téglás

An employee of the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters was just spending his free time in the center of Téglás, when he became aware of a motorcyclist with an irregular road holding on the early evening of September 5, 2021. Thanks to the officer’s good personal knowledge, he quickly recognized the driver of the vehicle, whom he also knew he didn’t have a license for.

The sergeant put himself on duty, notifying his colleagues so that the motorcyclist, who had stopped in the meantime, could not continue his journey. Police officers arriving at the scene used an alcohol probe against him, which showed a positive value. The 22-year-old man was arrested and detained for the offense.

He was prosecuted for suspected driving while intoxicated and for unauthorized driving.

police.hu