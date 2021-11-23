Man crashed into two cars with his SUV

Police in Hajdúszoboszló have completed an investigation into the accident, which took place seven weeks ago.

The Traffic Police Subdivision of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters took action against a resident of a monastery for a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident.

According to the investigation, the man was driving an SUV on Highway No. 4 on June 21, 2021, around 5:30 p.m. The driver was driving from Kaba towards Hajdúszoboszló when he noticed the car slowing down in front of him due to traffic, so he drove off from behind. The car crashed into the ditch, while the van collided with another vehicle. In the car accident, six were lightly injured while a man suffered serious injuries. Police interrogated the 45-year-old driver as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Hajdúszoboszló Police Department carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu