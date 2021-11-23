45 People Died in a Bus Accident in Bulgaria

A serious accident happened to a northern Macedonian tourist bus which caught fire in Bulgaria on Tuesday (23rd November).

Forty-five people were killed in the accident, including twelve children.



János Áder wrote that he was deeply shocked to learn that a northern Macedonian bus in Bulgaria, near the village of Bosznek, had suffered a tragic accident that had killed or injured many children and adults.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences and sympathy to the relatives of the victims. On the Hungarian side, we share the grief of Northern Macedonia with deep pain, and we wish the victims of the accident a full recovery as soon as possible, ”the head of state wrote.

MTI