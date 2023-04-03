The University of Debrecen would develop medicinal quality foods with a well-known large company

The development of functional and medicinal foods is one of the defining goals of the strategic cooperation agreement that the University of Debrecen concluded on Friday with NAGISZ Zrt. The contract was signed by Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, and Fülöp Benedek, chairman of the board of NAGISZ Zrt.

Sustainable and circular farming, the development of functional and medicinal foods, traceable food production, the use of carbon-neutral energies applicable in agriculture, as well as the use of innovative, system-level, zero-emission solutions and precision field and horticultural technologies – modern agriculture has many The education and research and development agreement, which was signed on Friday at the Böszörményi út campus of the University of Debrecen, covers its territory.

– Thanks to the research and development activities of the University of Debrecen, many product candidates and technology bases have been created in recent years, however, our institution does not have the possibility of mass production or market introduction. To implement such university products, we join forces with economic partners such as NAGISZ, who knows this. In this agreement, the university undertakes to train suitable specialists, develop products, and develop technologies for the company, which will further help the group’s competitiveness and successful operation – stressed Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, at the signing of the agreement.

Benedek Fülöp, the chairman of the board of directors of NAGISZ Zrt., presented the structure, product portfolio, and state-of-the-art food production capacities of the 100 percent Hungarian-owned company, consisting of 17 companies. The company manager emphasized that one of the key areas of cooperation will be the food industry, within the framework of which the goal is to develop pharmaceutical-quality, functional and medicinal foods that promote healthy nutrition.

– NAGISZ provides an infrastructural and training background for domestic agricultural higher education, in which the students can find the practical training to supplement their education with which they can perform their work at the highest level in the future – informed the president of the company group.

Within the framework of the cooperation, the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management, as well as the Agricultural Research Institutes and the Agricultural Research Institute have agreed with NAGISZ Zrt to develop dual training. To support the international competitiveness of the profession, the specialists of the university and the large agricultural company plan to define common research goals, develop educational materials, organize professional events, and implement tender projects. In the internships provided by the large company, UD students can acquire up-to-date practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge, whether it is BSc, MSc, or PhD-level training.

unideb.hu