Robotic technology supports cancer treatment in Debrecen

For the first time in Hungary, the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen (DE) has introduced an automated cytostatic infusion-preparation robot. According to the university’s press office, this innovative technology makes the supply of chemotherapy drugs for cancer patients safer than ever before.

In their statement, the university noted that the robot has been in use for several weeks in the cytostatic infusion preparation laboratory of the university pharmacy, which has been operating since 2017. The automated cytostatic infusion-preparation device is the first of its kind in Hungary and the fourth in Europe.

The use of the robot represents a major step forward in terms of drug and patient safety, as well as staff protection. The preparation and mixing of cytostatics require a highly controlled environment where maximum protection is essential. In addition, the high quality of infusions produced by the robot significantly enhances patient safety, the university added.

According to Gyula Buchholcz, head pharmacist and university institute director, the device operates as one of the safest systems available, using closed drug-transfer equipment, AI technology, and multi-stage image-based authentication enabled by its three high-resolution cameras — all of which minimize the risk of medication errors.

He added that the equipment precisely identifies the prescribed therapy and all components used, from drug ampoules to infusion bottles, ensuring full documentation and traceability. Staff safety is fully guaranteed, as the process is completely automated, preventing any direct contact with cytostatic agents.

During the testing phase, the robot can produce 40–50 infusions per day for cancer treatments, but its capacity can be multiplied in the future. The system is fully integrable into the hospital’s existing IT infrastructure and is compatible with the CATO software used for oncology therapy planning and cytostatic preparation, the statement said.