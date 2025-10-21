Police in Debrecen find boy who went missing from Austria

Police in Debrecen found a boy who had run away from Austria early Saturday morning, the press office of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters informed MTI.

According to their statement, officers were on patrol in Debrecen when they noticed a boy in the city center at dawn. It turned out that the teenager had escaped from Austria and was already being searched for by Austrian authorities. He told the police that he had left home due to family conflicts and had traveled to Debrecen by train.

As part of a safety procedure, the officers took the 14-year-old boy to the Debrecen Police Department, questioned him, and notified the authority that had issued the search notice.