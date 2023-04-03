Traditional Chinese folk costume day in Debrecen: those interested were welcomed with food tasting and tea ceremony – photo and video report

The Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen welcomed those interested in the event organized on the occasion of the Traditional Chinese Folk Costume Day with a presentation of traditional Chinese clothing, a tea ceremony and food tasting.

At the afternoon event with around a hundred people, the focus was on the Chinese folk costume, originally known as “Hanfu”, in which the performers performed various musical and dance performances for the audience. As a wind instrument, one of the young ladies played the “huluxiao”, while two of them played the “guqin”, a plucked Chinese zither, to bring out even more beautiful sounds.

The participants of the host of guests, mostly Chinese living here, were able to taste a traditional tea ceremony, where according to tradition, oonlong or green tea is prepared under the guidance of a tea master based on strict rules. Anyway, the custom of drinking tea originates from China. Between the two outdoor programs, it was possible to admire the clothing compositions at an impromptu exhibition, and the braver ones could even put them on themselves.

There was also an impromptu Chinese buffet at the exhibition, where you could buy meat pies, crab petals, and various snacks and drinks, including milk and tea. And if someone wanted to return home with a small souvenir, they could get their name painted in Chinese on a piece of paper.

Debreceni Nap / László Faragó