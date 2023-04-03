DIGI is preparing for another price increase

From the first of May, DIGI Távközlési Kft. will raise the monthly fee of its tariffs (both mobile and landline), hwsw.hu noticed.

The level of DIGI’s fee increase due in a month will follow the 2022 consumer price index change published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) at the beginning of the year, i.e. the monthly fee of the tariffs will increase by 14.5%.

According to the document describing the change in the contract conditions, the price increase does not affect traffic fees, and not only the usage fees but also the value of the discounts that can be used (loyalty discount, e-Pack discount) will increase in line with inflation.

According to the newly published contract conditions, the monthly fee will remain unchanged (until the end of the fixed term of the contract) for those who signed a fixed-term contract with the service provider between May 1 and June 30 of last year, and for whom DIGI guaranteed that the duration of the fixed-term contract does not change the fees during

