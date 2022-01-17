Samu Benkő, honorary doctor of the University of Debrecen, passed away

Samu Benkő, who died on December 21, 2021, is an honorary doctor of the predecessor institution of the University of Debrecen, Lajos Kossuth University.

His oeuvre was defined by his loyalty to his homeland: his sociographic works, his interviews with famous people, his edited volumes, his narrower patriarch of his theoretical and practical activity, and his direction to Transylvania were expressed.

Samu Benkő was inaugurated as an honorary doctor of culture at the Lajos Kossuth University, the predecessor institution of the University of Debrecen, in 1998.

