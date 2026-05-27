The University of Debrecen joins the National Epilepsy Forum to raise awareness

This year, the Department of Neurology at the University of Debrecen is joining the National Epilepsy Forum for the first time. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people living with epilepsy and to combat common misconceptions surrounding the condition.

The event, taking place on May 30 in Debrecen, is designed to give patients, family members, and interested visitors an opportunity to receive answers to their questions outside of regular medical appointments, helping to reduce stigma and improve understanding of epilepsy.

The National Epilepsy Forum was first launched in 2025 by the Hungarian Epilepsy League. In Debrecen, the university’s Department of Neurology is organizing the program in cooperation with the epilepsy outpatient clinic at the Kenézy Gyula Campus Neurology Department and the pediatric neurology division of the Children’s Clinic.

Participants at the Debrecen forum will hear presentations on a wide range of practical and medical topics related to epilepsy, including diagnostic challenges, treatment issues not typically covered in textbooks, the impact of epilepsy in different life situations, and the everyday difficulties faced by children and adolescents living with the condition. Experts will also discuss the importance of psychological support and introduce modern devices used to detect epileptic seizures.

Klára Fekete emphasized that an epilepsy diagnosis affects not only the patient but the entire family, making comprehensive care and lifestyle guidance especially important alongside medical treatment.

The forum aims to improve awareness, encourage social and professional dialogue, and create opportunities for patients, relatives, and specialists to exchange experiences and ideas to improve quality of life for people living with epilepsy.

The Debrecen Epilepsy Forum will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the Auguszta Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.