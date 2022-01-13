Julianna Cseri passed away aged 73

Julianna Cseri, a doctor of medicine and a retired college teacher at the University of Debrecen, passed away on December 15, 2021, aged 73.

She graduated from the Faculty of General Medicine of the University of Medicine in Debrecen (DOTE) in 1973, and in 1977 he completed a qualification as a laboratory specialist. After obtaining her medical degree, she worked at the Institute of Physiology of DOTE, where she worked as a teaching assistant from 1973 to 1983, as an assistant professor from 1983 to 1992, and as a senior researcher from 1992 to 2003.

In 2003-2004 she was the Deputy Director-General of Education of the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen and an Associate Professor of the Department of Public Health and Prevention of the Faculty. Since 2004 she has been a member of the Department of Physiotherapy. In this capacity, in 2004-2005 she coordinated the accreditation of the basic course in Nursing and the development of the curriculum for the specialty of physiotherapists. From 2006 to 2010, she was the acting and then appointed head of the Department of Physiotherapy, and from 2007 he held the position of a college teacher. Even after her training as a physiotherapist and her transfer to the Faculty of Public Health, she continued to teach physiology, pathophysiology and related subjects to physiotherapist students until her retirement three years ago. As head of department and head of specialization, she coordinated the launch of physiotherapy training in English. After his retirement, he continued her teaching activities in the form of e-learning courses at the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen and the University of Óbuda.

Her real passion was teaching and dealing with students. Under her supervision, several theses, diploma theses and TDK dissertations were written. She mentored several students of doctors, dentists, molecular biologists and physiotherapists, many of whom already work as lecturers at the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu