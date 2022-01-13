XXI. century dental education at the University of Debrecen

Thanks to the number of qualified lecturers in proportion to the number of students and the excellent infrastructural environment and equipment, the conditions for acquiring both theoretical and practical knowledge were provided for those coming to the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen.

The aim of the institution is to provide students with excellent theoretical knowledge and appropriate practice, which will enable them to work independently in the future.

The Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen has once again ranked first among the university’s educational institutions in the overall ranking of Diploma 2022, which also examines the excellence of students and teachers.

