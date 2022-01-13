Online open day at the Faculty of Health

The Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen will hold an open day online to promote its training and student services on Thursday, January 13 from 10 a.m.

Interested high school students and their families can take a virtual tour of the faculty building, learn about the infrastructure, the classrooms, get answers to the most frequently asked questions, and receive information about the training, requirements, theory, and practice lessons from the online forum.

The specialties of the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen will be presented in detail at the event, so those interested can get acquainted with the specialization of nursing, ambulance, and midwifery, the specialization of health care and prevention, the specialization of health organizing and health insurance.

In addition, participants can learn about the basic work in social work related to dual training, the master’s program in social work and social economy, the master’s program in health social work, the master’s program in nursing, the extended master’s degree in nursing and the new master’s degree in nursing.

The online open day of the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen will be held on Thursday 13 January from 10 am.

Those interested in the Open Day can join the event by clicking here, and more details can be found here.

hurek.unideb.hu