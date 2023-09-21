New connections can be built between the University of Debrecen and Egypt

The Egyptian ambassador to Hungary called for the expansion of cooperation during his visit to the University of Debrecen on Wednesday. Mohamed Ibrahim Elshinawy also met the Egyptian students studying here.

It is an honor to be here at the University of Debrecen. I arrived in Hungary two years ago, and since then I have been planning to visit your famous higher education institution, which is also one of the most well-known Hungarian universities in Egyptian scientific circles

– said Ambassador Mohamed Ibrahim Elshinawy, who arrived in Debrecen with Councilor Heba Negm on September 20.

During his meeting with General Vice Chancellor Károly Pető and Coordination and Strategy Director Okszána Kiszil, the diplomat called for the participation of the University of Debrecen in the academic and scientific forum planned for January 2024 in Cairo, where, among other things, the plan for an International University Campus will be discussed.

Regarding the expansion of the existing Debrecen-Egyptian university cooperation, the ambassador emphasized that the Arab Academy of Sciences, which represents the higher education institutions of many countries, is open to supporting relations, for example between the University of Debrecen and Alexandria University.

Councilors Mohamed Ibrahim Elshinawy and Heba Negm got to know the University of Debrecen’s wide range of training and research activities, its network of international contacts that extends beyond Europe to Asia and the Arab world, as well as the unique innovation structure around the institution. They received a comprehensive picture of industrial collaborations, the university’s patient care system, agricultural science and sports infrastructure, as well as the most recently implemented innovative investments.

Regarding the number of students, it was said that 410 Egyptian students are currently studying in the international community of the University of Debrecen with more than seven thousand members, most of them in the basic and master courses of the Faculty of General Medicine, the Faculty of Technology and the Faculty of Informatics.

Mohamed Ibrahim Elshinawy and Heba Negm met with Egyptian students after the meeting held in the Main Building.

