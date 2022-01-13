Online open day at the Faculty of Informatics

Visitors can learn about the faculty’s training and research offerings, the specifics of each discipline, the scholarships and talent development programs available, and the additional services offered to students on the open day of the UD Faculty of Informatics on Friday, January 14 from 3 p.m.



Recruiters interested in the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen can get answers to their questions online. The enrollment event on January 14 will start with the general faculty briefing following the greeting of Dean András Hajdu, in the framework of which the applicants can receive information about the initial courses and the main research areas. You will then be able to learn all the details about the key courses of the faculty: program design computer science, engineering informatics, business informatics and IT teacher. Participants in the event can also learn about IK’s high school specialties and summer camps.

