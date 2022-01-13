Winter graduations at the University of Debrecen begin

More than a thousand graduates will take their graduates in the coming weeks at the winter graduation ceremonies of the University of Debrecen, which can be followed live on YouTube. Graduation ceremonies can be viewed later on the university channel.

This time, the affected students with a security certificate can take part in the winter diploma ceremonies in the Main Building of the University of Debrecen, Díszudvar. Because the organizers did not want a large crowd to form because of the epidemic, the more populous faculties decided to hold two ceremonies, halving the number of their students. (It will be up to the faculty to decide whether relatives with a security clearance can attend these events.)

The first graduation in this line will be held by the Faculty of Economics and Business on Friday, January 14 from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Faculty of Science and Technology will also start at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Students of the Faculty of Informatics on Friday, January 21, starting at 10 a.m., Faculty of Law On Saturday, the 22nd at 10 p.m. The Faculty of Humanities will follow on February 4 at 2 p.m. Graduates of the Faculty of Engineering will also receive their degrees in two shifts, but one day, on February 5, from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The students of the UD Faculty of Health will receive the document on obtaining the degree on February 18 at 11 am in the Sóstói út building of the faculty in Nyíregyháza.

The UD Multimedia e-learning Technical Center broadcasts all graduates live on the Internet, YouTube, with the exception of the EC event. The broadcasts can be followed by clicking on the links below or later viewed on the university’s YouTube channel.

