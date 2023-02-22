Attila Vad, a researcher at the University of Debrecen, became the Ecological Farmer of the Year

The head of the MÉK Ecological Management, Cooperative Research and Knowledge Transfer Center of the University of Debrecen became the Ecological Farmer of the Year. Attila Vad received recognition at the Agricultural Professional of the Year award ceremony on Saturday in Eger.



For 9 years, the Agrotrend Group has been awarding those agricultural professionals who do a lot for agriculture with their extraordinary performance, a wealth of ideas, sense of purpose, commitment and perseverance.

– The strengthening and further development of Hungary largely depend on the workers in agriculture. And the Agricultural Professional of the Year award focuses attention on the best, who give authority and rank to agriculture with their credibility based on competence, who are worth paying attention to, and who are worth following – said Minister of Agriculture István Nagy, the main patron of the event, in connection with the award.

This year, the farmer of the year awards were awarded in 11 categories. The best in the fields of agricultural innovation, agricultural machinery, animal husbandry, the food processing industry, organic farming, horticulture, forestry, field crop cultivation and plant protection were recognized, and the young farmer of the year and the agricultural professional of the future were also chosen.

This year, Attila Vad, head of the Ecological Farming, Cooperative Research and Knowledge Transfer Center at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen (DE), director of the AKIT Institute of Education and Landscape Research in Debrecen, was chosen as the Ecological Farmer of the Year. László Stündl, the Faculty of Agriculture, Debrecen handed over by his dean.

– Thanks to regulators and subsidies, organic farming is becoming more and more popular, the spread of which may be limited by the market. Currently, a significant part of the products from domestic organic farming are exported. From the point of view of the future of organic farming, it would therefore be important to encourage consumption and sensitize consumers, emphasized Attila Vad.

The senior scientific associate of UD Agrarian Research Institutes and Agricultural Research Institute managed the work of the University’s Visual Plant Growing Experimental Site for more than ten years, and since 2014 he is the director of the Debrecen Agricultural Research Institute and Landscape Research Institute, which supports the institution’s practical agricultural training and research infrastructure. In 2022, he was appointed to lead the Center for Ecological Management, Cooperative Research and Knowledge Transfer. The task of the institute established jointly with the National Chamber of Agriculture and the Eastern Hungarian Bioculture Association at the initiative of DE, is to coordinate ecological research, transfer knowledge to producers, and cooperate with certification organizations.

unideb.hu