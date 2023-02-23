The Fifth Mc Donald’s Opens in Debrecen This Year

This year, the fifth McDonald’s will open in Debrecen at the end of June or in the beginning of July.

The news was also confirmed by Gabriella Cserháti, the operator of McDonald’s fast food restaurants in Debrecen. As she said, the construction of the new restaurant has already started at the corner of Mikepércsi and Monostorpályi roads.

The drive-thru restaurant, which employs 80-90 people, will have a large terrace and will be equipped with the most modern techniques.

Guests of the newest McDonald’s in Debrecen will be able to place their orders in the traditional form and through the kiosk ordering interface.

debreceninap.hu