Debrecen firefighters helped a mother in trouble in front of the barracks

A young mother was driving her car home with her baby on Wednesday when she noticed that the car’s engine compartment started to smoke. This happened just in front of the Böszörményi út fire station, announced Nóra Papp-Kunkli, the chief fire lieutenant of the county disaster management.

The mother in trouble was in the right place at the right time, as she was right in front of the fire station when the car started to smoke, she immediately pulled over and asked for help. Professional firefighters from Debrecen inspected the vehicle and found that the spilled oil was smoking on the hot part. No one was injured during the incident.

Photos: fire chief lieutenant Nóra Papp-Kunkli