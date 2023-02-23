Cannabis was sold in an apartment in Debrecen

The foreign couple welcomed their customers in an apartment in Debrecen. They were selling cannabis, but the police found them.

On November 5, 2022, the police received information that two people were selling drugs in an apartment in Debrecen. The officers immediately went to the scene and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

According to the investigation data, the suspects arrived in Debrecen from Budapest on the afternoon of November 4, 2022, and sold the prohibited substance to several people until they were caught. The police seized more than a hundred suspected drug green plant derivatives wrapped in aluminum foil, a digital scale, a grinder and cash from them. During their questioning, both of them confessed, and criminal proceedings were initiated against them due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of drug trafficking.

The staff of the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department took both the Nigerian man and the Mozambican woman into criminal custody and submitted a motion for their arrest, which was ordered by the competent district court on November 8, 2022.

During the investigation, toxicology experts assigned determined that the suspected drug substance seized was marijuana. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu