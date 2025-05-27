Debrecen police searching for tricycle thief

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation on suspicion of theft. According to available information, the perpetrator seen in the video stole a tricycle from István Street in Debrecen on April 12, 2025.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information related to the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Headquarters in person (address: 4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), or call the 24/7 phone line at +36 52 457 040, the anonymous toll-free Crime Hotline at 06-80/555-111, or the general emergency number 112.

All reports will be treated confidentially by the police.

(police.hu)