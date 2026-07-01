Missing girl: Debrecen police have been searching for her since April

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings in the case of Emese Vivien Horváth. According to the available information, the 16-year-old girl has been at an unknown location since early April 2026. Police efforts to locate her have so far been unsuccessful.

Emese Vivien Horváth is approximately 155 cm (5 ft 1 in) tall, has a slim build, brown eyes, and long hair.

The police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl shown in the photo to contact the Debrecen Police Department in person at 4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen, or by calling +36 52 457 040, which is available 24 hours a day. Information can also be provided via the Telefontanú (Telephone Witness) hotline at +36 80 555 111, or by calling the free emergency number 112.

All reports will be treated confidentially by the police.