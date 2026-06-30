Firefighters responding to storm damage across Debrecen

Firefighters have been responding to numerous storm-related incidents in Debrecen and the surrounding area after severe thunderstorms swept through the region on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, HungaroMet, Hungary’s national meteorological service, issued a first-level (yellow) weather warning for thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

Emergency crews have primarily been called to damaged roofs, fallen trees, and broken branches. The storm caused damage to several residential roofs on Fogoly Street and Szárcsa Street, while in the Fancsika area a tree fell onto a building.

Traffic has also been disrupted on the road between Debrecen and Hajdúsámson, where several fallen trees and large branches are partially blocking the roadway.

Firefighters are working continuously to clear hazards and, after completing one operation, are immediately dispatched to the next emergency scene.