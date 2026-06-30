Young musicians from 14 countries to gather in Debrecen for International Summer Academy

Nearly 200 young musicians from 14 countries will come to Debrecen between July 2 and 16 to take part in the International Summer Academy for Young Musicians, hosted by the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen. During the two-week event, 35 Hungarian and international master teachers will provide high-level instruction through a series of masterclasses.

As in previous years, participants will form the Zoltán Kodály World Youth Orchestra, this time conducted by Zoltán Bolyky. The orchestra will also pay tribute to its founder, the late Tamás Vásáry, who passed away in February.

In a statement sent to MTI on Monday, the University of Debrecen quoted Vice-Rector Dénes Páll, who described the academy as one of the university’s most prestigious events.

According to Péter Lakatos, Dean of the Faculty of Music, the more than two-week programme also offers students valuable experience in orchestral performance and the creation of professional concert productions.

Artistic Director Judit Váradi noted that more than 3,000 participants from 62 countries have attended the academy over the past decades.

In addition to vocal studies, the academy will offer masterclasses in strings, woodwinds, brass, piano, and percussion, led by a total of 35 instructors.

A special Jubilee Day will be held on July 8, featuring the presentation of a 280-page commemorative book celebrating the first 25 editions of the Summer Academy through memories and photographs.

As part of the academy, the Musical Evenings in the Great Forest concert series will take place between July 5 and 12, with thematic performances by professors, invited artists, and the academy’s most outstanding students.

Under the direction of conductor Zoltán Bolyky, the Zoltán Kodály World Youth Orchestra will once again be formed from academy participants, honouring the artistic legacy of its founder, Tamás Vásáry. The late conductor will also be remembered through a film recorded in Debrecen’s Great Reformed Church on his 85th birthday.

In addition to concerts in Debrecen, the orchestra will also perform this year in Târgu Mureș and Odorheiu Secuiesc, Romania.